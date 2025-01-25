Episode #1020
News Items
- Unexpected Scientific Results
- Trust In Scientists
- FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3
- Andromeda Mosaic
- Telepathy Tapes
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A cross-national analysis finds that the presence of climate action policy is a stronger predictor of anti-climate action groups than national economic self-interests. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0315012
-
Item #2
Fiction
A recent study of the diet of coyotes in San Francisco found domestic cat remains in almost half the scat analyzed. https://esajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ecs2.70152
-
Item #3
Science
A new framework for simulating optimal pandemic responses finds that in 42% of scenarios it is better to vaccinate high exposure groups prior to high risk groups (as was done during COVID).https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1071222
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘We live in an enlightened age, however, an age that has learned to see and to value other living things as they are, not as we wish them to be. And the long and creditable history of science has taught us, if nothing else, to look carefully before we judge to judge, if we must, based on what we see, not what we would prefer to believe.’ Robert Charles Wilson