Episode #1021
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
The Moon is the densest moon in our solar system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Io_(moon)
-
Item #2
Science
A recent analysis finds evidence of geological tectonic activity on The Moon as recently at 160 million years ago, suggesting it might still be active.https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/PSJ/ad9eaa
-
Item #3
Science
The Moon has a weak magnetic field, measured at the Apollo 16 site at 0.31 microtesla (compared to Earth’s 50 microtesla field). https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/what’s-magnetic-moons
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Our beliefs do not sit passively in our brains waiting to be confirmed or contradicted by incoming information. Instead, they play a key role in shaping how we see the world.” ― Richard Wiseman