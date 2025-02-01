Episode #1021

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction The Moon is the densest moon in our solar system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Io_(moon)

Item #2 Science A recent analysis finds evidence of geological tectonic activity on The Moon as recently at 160 million years ago, suggesting it might still be active.https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/PSJ/ad9eaa

Item #3 Science The Moon has a weak magnetic field, measured at the Apollo 16 site at 0.31 microtesla (compared to Earth’s 50 microtesla field). https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/what’s-magnetic-moons

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Our beliefs do not sit passively in our brains waiting to be confirmed or contradicted by incoming information. Instead, they play a key role in shaping how we see the world.” ― Richard Wiseman