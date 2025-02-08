Episode #1022

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Scientists have demonstrated the effectiveness of a medicine that prevents and reverses inguinal hernia. https://www.jci.org/articles/view/179137

Item #2 Fiction Archaeologists have identified 4,000 year old writing that likely represents proto-Indo-Anatolian, the language that gave rise to all Indo-European languages.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08531-5

Item #3 Science Researchers calculate that the probability of reentering space junk entering busy airspace is about 26% annually. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-84001-2

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘The most important thing that illusions can teach us is that it is possible, at least some of the time, to find in being wrong a deeper satisfaction than we would have found being right.” ― Kathryn Schulz, Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error