Episode #1022
News Items
- Asteroid Chance of Hitting Earth
- Does the Internet Affect Our Memory
- The Growing Rat Problem
- Do Apes Have a Theory of Mind
- NASA Harassed by Aliens
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Scientists have demonstrated the effectiveness of a medicine that prevents and reverses inguinal hernia. https://www.jci.org/articles/view/179137
Item #2
Fiction
Archaeologists have identified 4,000 year old writing that likely represents proto-Indo-Anatolian, the language that gave rise to all Indo-European languages.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08531-5
Item #3
Science
Researchers calculate that the probability of reentering space junk entering busy airspace is about 26% annually. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-84001-2
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The most important thing that illusions can teach us is that it is possible, at least some of the time, to find in being wrong a deeper satisfaction than we would have found being right.” ― Kathryn Schulz, Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error