Episode #1023

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Biologists have engineered a bacteria that can continuously deliver drugs into the intestine and demonstrated its effectiveness in treating chronic inflammation and obesity. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1073480

Item #2 Science In a recent study adults were able to learn absolute pitch after 8 weeks of training to a >90% accuracy. https://link.springer.com/article/10.3758/s13423-024-02620-2

Item #3 Fiction Astronomers announce the detection of a super high energy “cosmogenic” neutrino that is the most energetic elementary particle ever detected at 120 PeV.https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-00444-1

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“One of the problems with anecdotes is that they tend to be provided by the satisfied customers, not the unsatisfied or dead ones.” ― Robert Carroll, Unnatural Acts: Critical Thinking, Skepticism, and Science Exposed!