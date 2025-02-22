Episode #1024

Item #1 Science According to the USDA, 55% of US cropland grows genetically modified crops, while worldwide the figure is 13.4%. https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/charts-of-note/chart-detail?chartId=107037 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095311924003332

Item #2 Fiction Although frequently a target of anti-GMO efforts, there is currently no GMO wheat variety on the market. https://www.isaaa.org/gmapprovaldatabase/crop/default.asp?CropID=25&Crop=Wheat