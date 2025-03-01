Episode #1025

News Items

Interview with Adam Russell

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Russell_(musician)

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Researchers successfully used mRNA which produces a tardigrade protein to protect surrounding tissue from radiation damage during cancer treatment. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01360-5

Item #2 Science Studying a new database of 8.9 million observations of 445 mammalian species found that only 39% had correct diel classification (what time of day they are active). https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ado3843

Item #3 Fiction A new analysis finds that the vast majority of rogue planetary mass objects form as ejected planets rather than failed stars. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu6058

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘One of the few universal characteristics is a healthy skepticism toward unverified speculations. These are regarded as topics for conversation until tests can be devised. Only then do they attain the dignity of subjects for investigation.’ Edwin Hubbel, The Realm of the Nebulae (Yale University Press: 1936)