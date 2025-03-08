Episode #1026
News Items
- Measles Outbreak
- Reintroducing Wolves
- TIGR-Tas Gene Editing
- Blood Donor Who Saved Millions Dies
- Star Mergers
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Hydrogen makes up about 10% of the human body by mass. https://www.news-medical.net/life-sciences/What-Chemical-Elements-are-Found-in-the-Human-Body.aspx
-
Item #2
Fiction
Only about 10% of global hydrogen production is considered green hydrogen. https://www.irena.org/Energy-Transition/Technology/Hydrogen
-
Item #3
Science
There are about 17,000 hydrogen-powered cars on US roads, but more than 50,000 hydrogen fuel cell electric forklifts operating in the US. https://www.epa.gov/greenvehicles/hydrogen-transportation
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Dictators seek to control men’s thoughts as well as their bodies and so they attempt to dictate science, education and religion. But dictated education is usually propaganda, dictated history is often mythology, dictated science is pseudoscience.’ — Edwin Grant Conklin, 1937