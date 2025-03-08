Episode #1026

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Hydrogen makes up about 10% of the human body by mass. https://www.news-medical.net/life-sciences/What-Chemical-Elements-are-Found-in-the-Human-Body.aspx

Item #2 Fiction Only about 10% of global hydrogen production is considered green hydrogen. https://www.irena.org/Energy-Transition/Technology/Hydrogen

Item #3 Science There are about 17,000 hydrogen-powered cars on US roads, but more than 50,000 hydrogen fuel cell electric forklifts operating in the US. https://www.epa.gov/greenvehicles/hydrogen-transportation

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Dictators seek to control men’s thoughts as well as their bodies and so they attempt to dictate science, education and religion. But dictated education is usually propaganda, dictated history is often mythology, dictated science is pseudoscience.’ — Edwin Grant Conklin, 1937