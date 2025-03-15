Episode #1027

News Items

Interview with Dave Farina

https://www.youtube.com/@ProfessorDaveExplains

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Persian scholar, Abu Rayhan Muhammad ibn Ahmad al-Biruni, proposed in the 11th century that India may have been connected to other continents in the past. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al-Biruni

Item #2 Science Aristarchus of Samos was the first to propose a heliocentric system, in which the Earth revolves around the sun in one year and rotates on its axis in one day. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aristarchus_of_Samos

Item #3 Science In his 1025 work, Muslim physician Ibn Sina proposed human-to-human transmission of disease through invisible entities, and was the first to propose a quarantine to limit the spread of contagion. https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/how-ibn-sina-s-work-became-a-guiding-light-for-scientists-facing-contagions-35440

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘The burden of proof as far as authentication is concerned is on the claimant—not on anyone else to prove a negative. Asserting that a particular image must be paranormal because it is unexplained only constitutes an example of the logical fallacy called arguing from ignorance. One cannot draw a conclusion from a lack of knowledge.’ Joe Nickell