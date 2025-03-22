Episode #1028
News Items
Interview with Michael Marshall and Cecil Cicirello
- https://www.knowrogan.com/people/cecil-cicirello/
Question #1: Rewriting Physics
- Hey everyone, For over a century, physics has claimed to be advancing, yet every major cosmological mystery remains unresolved. Instead of addressing why their models keep failing, physicists have relied on increasingly complex, unproven assumptions—dark matter, dark energy, singularities, inflation—to patch over contradictions rather than solve them. But the truth is, these mysteries were never real. The errors were built into the models themselves. The solution isn’t exotic or hidden—it was in relativity all along. The universe is not expanding—it is relativistically revealing itself at the speed of light. Gravity is not an independent force—it is suppressed charge expanding into three spatial dimensions. Black holes are not singularities—they are time-coiled neutral zones where relativity folds upon itself. The “beginning” of the universe is not a past event—it is a continuous absolute moment, moving outward at c. None of this required new physics—just actually respecting relativity. I know this because I built a model that does. I’m not a physicist—I’m a geologist. A year ago, after suffering a severe neck injury, I spent my recovery rebuilding physics from first principles. In doing so, I unified physics in months. Not because I had special insight, but because the answer was always there—it was just being ignored. Meanwhile, mainstream physics is still stuck defending models that don’t work: Dark matter? Never detected. Dark energy? Never detected. Singularities? Mathematically impossible. Physics? Off course for a century. And until someone forces the correction, humanity is stalled. We are at a crossroads: either we acknowledge these failures and move forward, or physics remains an ever-growing list of imaginary fixes to a broken model. Dan Ottawa Dan, Is there any way to test your model? Have you spoken to a physicist to see if there is anything glaringly wrong with your model? Have you submitted any papers for peer-review? I’ll be blunt – you are a non-physicist claiming to have overturned a century of physics in a month. The probability that you are correct is pretty close to zero. Now is the time for you to demonstrate massive humility and try to find out what is wrong with your model and why physicists believe what they do. Otherwise you are destined to be nothing but one in a long line of endless cranks. Best, Steve Oh really? Well, okay then—guess I’ll just drop this here: α to 50 decimals: 0.0072992700729927004893449193900778482202440500259399 Physicists aren’t even looking in the right place for it. But hey, if you figure only physicists know physics, then I’ve got news for you—they’re way off. I’m holding a complete rewrite of physics from first principles. But, if you’re too good, I’ll check with someone else. Good day
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Jellyfish are in the same invertebrate phylum, echinoderms, as sea cucumbers and sea urchins. https://www.thoughtco.com/facts-about-invertebrates-4095330
Item #2
Science
Invertebrates make up 97% of all animal species, with 30 phyla, compared to only one phyla for vertebrates. https://www.britannica.com/animal/invertebrate
Item #3
Science
Invertebrates not only lack a backbone, they completely lack any bone or cartilage at all, either internal or external. https://www.britannica.com/animal/invertebrate
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood.’ - Marie Curie