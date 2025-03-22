Episode #1028

Item #1 Fiction Jellyfish are in the same invertebrate phylum, echinoderms, as sea cucumbers and sea urchins. https://www.thoughtco.com/facts-about-invertebrates-4095330

Item #2 Science Invertebrates make up 97% of all animal species, with 30 phyla, compared to only one phyla for vertebrates. https://www.britannica.com/animal/invertebrate