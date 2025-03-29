Episode #1029

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A new study finds that deep sea ecosystems have not yet fully recovered following mining of polymetallic nodules in a test bed 44 years ago. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08921-3

Item #2 Science Computer scientists have produced certified randomness using a 56-bit quantum computer. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08737-1

Item #3 Fiction Researchers find that as bicycle and e-scooter use increases in an urban setting, the relative risk of collisions with vehicles increases significantly. https://injuryprevention.bmj.com/content/early/2025/03/12/ip-2024-045569

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘People of good will may be misled by bad information, but people of ill will deliberately spread misinformation.’ Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway, – Merchants of Doubt