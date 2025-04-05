Episode #1030

Item #1 Science A review of health records finds that getting the shingles vaccine is associated with a 20% reduction in the risk of developing dementia. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08800-x

Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that mortality rates are overall higher in the US than Europe, but these differences disappear for the highest socio-economic groups. https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-04-richest-americans-shorter-lifespans-european.html