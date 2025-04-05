Episode #1030
News Items
- AI Protein Sequencing
- Solving the Bat Cocktail Party Problem
- The Extremely Large Telescope
- CIA and the Ark of the Covenant
- 23&Me Selling Personal Data
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A review of health records finds that getting the shingles vaccine is associated with a 20% reduction in the risk of developing dementia. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08800-x
Item #2
Fiction
A new study finds that mortality rates are overall higher in the US than Europe, but these differences disappear for the highest socio-economic groups. https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-04-richest-americans-shorter-lifespans-european.html
-
Item #3
Science
A systematic review finds that older adults, >35 years old, do not experience greater exercise induced muscle damage than younger adults age 18-25 from the same exercise. https://journals.humankinetics.com/view/journals/japa/aop/article-10.1123-japa.2024-0165/article-10.1123-japa.2024-0165.xml
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool” - William Shakespeare, As You Like It