Episode #1031

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A recent study finds that, unlike modern rhinos which are mostly solitary, a North American species of rhinoceros from 12 million years ago (Teleoceras major) lived in vast herds. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-94263-z

Item #2 Fiction Scientists have used AI to develop a complete digital twin of a mouse brain, which is able to predict responses to novel stimuli. https://www.lifetechnology.com/blogs/life-technology-medical-news/scientists-develop-digital-twin-of-mouse-brain-for-experiments

Item #3 Science A study of over 1,700 people found a correlation between moderate, heavy, or former drinking, a type of brain damage called arteriolosclerosis, and impaired cognitive ability. https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000213555

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Science is not just a collection of techniques or strategies for producing knowledge, it is an ethical stance of commitment to the truth. The good scientist knows that honestly following the evidence is a form of respect for nature, and honestly communicating one’s findings is a form of respect for others.’ - Michael Anderson