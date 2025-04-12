Episode #1031
News Items
- De-Extincting the Dire Wolf
- What Experts Really Think About AI
- Planned Obsolescence
- Lifelike VR Touch Sensors
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A recent study finds that, unlike modern rhinos which are mostly solitary, a North American species of rhinoceros from 12 million years ago (Teleoceras major) lived in vast herds. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-94263-z
-
Item #2
Fiction
Scientists have used AI to develop a complete digital twin of a mouse brain, which is able to predict responses to novel stimuli. https://www.lifetechnology.com/blogs/life-technology-medical-news/scientists-develop-digital-twin-of-mouse-brain-for-experiments
-
Item #3
Science
A study of over 1,700 people found a correlation between moderate, heavy, or former drinking, a type of brain damage called arteriolosclerosis, and impaired cognitive ability. https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000213555
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Science is not just a collection of techniques or strategies for producing knowledge, it is an ethical stance of commitment to the truth. The good scientist knows that honestly following the evidence is a form of respect for nature, and honestly communicating one’s findings is a form of respect for others.’ - Michael Anderson