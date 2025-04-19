Episode #1032
News Items
- Where Did Water Come From
- EPA Data on Emissions
- Is Your Red My Red
- Evolution of Complex Life
- Crow Math Skills
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
The dodo, famous extinct bird of the Mauritius island. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/03/16/dodo-could-brought-back-extinction-successful-genome-sequence/
Item #2
Science
The bluebuck, a blue antelope, and the first large African mammal to go extinct in modern times. https://www.pnas.org/post/journal-club/genome-extinct-blue-antelope-sequenced-10-000-year-old-fossil
-
Item #3
Fiction
The giant moa (both north island and south island Dinornis species) of New Zealand.https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adj6823
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The ease with which we believe things that flatter us or confirm our prejudices should always be suspect.’ — Christopher Hitchens