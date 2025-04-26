Episode #1033
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Scientists have published a robust framework for attributing the cost of climate change to the emissions of specific companies, showing that the top 5 emitters have cost the world economy about $9 trillion between 1991 and 2020. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08751-3
-
Item #2
Science
Researchers have found the first direct skeletal evidence of Roman gladiator combat against lions. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1080554
-
Item #3
Fiction
Engineers have created a 3D printed ceramic metamaterial that can withstand temperatures 10 times hotter than the ceramic tiles on the Space Shuttle, up to 12,000 degrees C. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s42114-025-01284-3
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated, and well supported in logic and argument than others.” -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)