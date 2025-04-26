Episode #1033

Item #1 Science Scientists have published a robust framework for attributing the cost of climate change to the emissions of specific companies, showing that the top 5 emitters have cost the world economy about $9 trillion between 1991 and 2020. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08751-3

Item #2 Science Researchers have found the first direct skeletal evidence of Roman gladiator combat against lions. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1080554