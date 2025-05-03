Episode #1034
News Items
- Internet Fakes Precede Violence
- Lab Grown Teeth
- RFK on Autism
- AI Designed Gravitational Wave Detectors
Interview with Melanie Trecek-King
- Website: www.ThinkingIsPower.com Associate Professor of Biology, Massasoit Community College Director of Education, Mental Immunity Project Social Media: Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram: @ThinkingPowers
Question #1: Big Bang Miracle
- Thanks for the informative and entertaining show. I had a friend recently questioned me about miracles. I told him that I had not seen any evidence of a miracle. He then asked me if I believed the Big Bang Theory (not the show). I told him that I was and that it was, in my opinion, the most likely explanation for the beginning of our universe. He then stated that the cosmic inflation aspect violated our physics laws because it expanded faster that the speed of light. He stated that this would qualify as a miracle. I did not have a reply other than to thank him for giving me something to think about. I am curious what your thoughts are regarding this. Keep up the great work. Jim Michigan
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Researchers at the Max Planck Institute have devised a single-step method for extracting Ni from ore that reduces the total carbon footprint by 84% and energy usage by 18%. https://www.mpie.de/5078921/green-nickel-for-electrification?c=2914286
Item #2
Fiction
Scientists at the University of Texas have developed an industrial process for separating rare earth metals from common metal ions, using nanopore membranes, that is three times faster than existing methods while requiring half as much energy. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsnano.4c17675
Item #3
Science
Researchers at Penn State have patented a new technique for extracting lithium that requires minutes rather than hours, does not use toxic chemicals, and requires much less energy than existing methods. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1385894725004607?via%3Dihub
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘It is truth that I seek, and truth never yet hurt any man. What does hurt is persistence in error or ignorance.’ —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations, Book 6