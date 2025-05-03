Episode #1034

Item #1 Science Researchers at the Max Planck Institute have devised a single-step method for extracting Ni from ore that reduces the total carbon footprint by 84% and energy usage by 18%. https://www.mpie.de/5078921/green-nickel-for-electrification?c=2914286

Item #2 Fiction Scientists at the University of Texas have developed an industrial process for separating rare earth metals from common metal ions, using nanopore membranes, that is three times faster than existing methods while requiring half as much energy. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsnano.4c17675