Episode #1034

News Items

    Interview with Melanie Trecek-King

    • Website: www.ThinkingIsPower.com Associate Professor of Biology, Massasoit Community College Director of Education, Mental Immunity Project Social Media: Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram: @ThinkingPowers

    Question #1: Big Bang Miracle

    • Thanks for the informative and entertaining show. I had a friend recently questioned me about miracles. I told him that I had not seen any evidence of a miracle. He then asked me if I believed the Big Bang Theory (not the show). I told him that I was and that it was, in my opinion, the most likely explanation for the beginning of our universe. He then stated that the cosmic inflation aspect violated our physics laws because it expanded faster that the speed of light. He stated that this would qualify as a miracle. I did not have a reply other than to thank him for giving me something to think about. I am curious what your thoughts are regarding this. Keep up the great work. Jim Michigan

    Science or Fiction

    Skeptical Quote of the Week.

    ‘It is truth that I seek, and truth never yet hurt any man. What does hurt is persistence in error or ignorance.’ —Marcus Aurelius, Meditations, Book 6