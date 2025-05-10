Episode #1035
News Items
- Falling Space Debris
- What Makes People Flourish
- Pig Heart Xenografts
- Chiropractic Stroke
- Breathable Algae Drug Delivery
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Scientists have developed a micropipette capable of delivering ions only, without fluid, to a single neuron. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202410906
Item #2
Fiction
A new extensive analysis finds that climate change is now the most significant driver of biodiversity loss in insects. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2024.2927
-
Item #3
Science
Engineers have developed a process for spinning industry quality cellulose fibers from cow manure. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959652625008807?via%3Dihub
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Sit down before fact as a little child, be prepared to give up every preconceived notion, follow humbly wherever and to whatever abysses nature leads, or you shall learn nothing” T H Huxley