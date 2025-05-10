Episode #1035

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Scientists have developed a micropipette capable of delivering ions only, without fluid, to a single neuron. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202410906

Item #2 Fiction A new extensive analysis finds that climate change is now the most significant driver of biodiversity loss in insects. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2024.2927

Item #3 Science Engineers have developed a process for spinning industry quality cellulose fibers from cow manure. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959652625008807?via%3Dihub

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Sit down before fact as a little child, be prepared to give up every preconceived notion, follow humbly wherever and to whatever abysses nature leads, or you shall learn nothing” T H Huxley