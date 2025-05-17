Episode #1036

News Items

Question #1: Ethics of Pig Hearts

Ethics of growing pigs to harvest their organs

Love the show, don’t change a thing. Q: I am convinced that Flat Earthers don’t really exist. In the year 2025 with today’s technology and education there is no way Flat Earther philosophy can thrive. Instead, those who are self proclaimed Flat Earthers or conspiracy theorists continue to advocate for what they believe in because they benefit somehow or in some way such as receiving attention or monetary gain. Think about all the tv shows, podcasts, news clips, blogs, or whatever – those who proclaim to be a Flat Earther just do it for some reason other than that is what they truly believe and everyone is giving way too much attention to this non sense. Would you agree to this? Have a great skeptic day, Mathew

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Researchers find that the parasite, Entamoeba histolytica, evades the host immune system by crawling inside white blood cells. https://www.cell.com/trends/parasitology/fulltext/S1471-4922(25)00074-1

Item #2 Science A new analysis finds that atmospheric mercury has decreased by about 70% since 2000. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsestair.4c00296

Item #3 Science A recent study finds that the universe will end (heat death) much sooner than previously calculated, in 10^78 years rather than the previous estimate of 10^1100 years.https://arxiv.org/abs/2410.14734

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“The difference between what is said and what is known to be true has become an abyss. Of all the things at risk, the loss of an objective reality is perhaps the most dangerous. The death of truth is the ultimate victory of evil.” - Mon Mothma, Andor