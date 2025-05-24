Episode #1037

News Items

        Science or Fiction

        • Item #1 Fiction

          The most massive dwarf planet is Pluto, about 27% more than the next most massive, Eris.

        • Item #2 Science

          Haumea is the fastest rotating object in the solar system of its size, resulting in an equatorial diameter about twice as long as its polar diameter.

        • Item #3 Science

          Of the five official dwarf planets, four have one or more moons, while one has a ring.

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.

        ‘The true function of reason is not to find beliefs, but to eliminate false ones.’ - Julian Bagini