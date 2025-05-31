Episode #1038

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Solitonic superfluorescence – localized self-sustaining waves in nonlinear systems allowing for high temperature coherent bursts of light from excited molecules. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09030-x

Item #2 Science Pseudorevertant hyphal morphogenesis – the ability of fungal strains to undergo branching growth due to a novel mutation that replicates the wild-type behavior. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5323341/

Item #3 Fiction Indurated leucocratic amphibolite – a class of hydrated calcific minerals formed mainly from underwater volcanic eruptions. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amphibole

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘The people who are constantly striving to apply skepticism to everything in their lives, the ones who actually care enough about truth and avoid being wrong, and biased, and prejudiced, and clueless; those are the people we need, and need to be.’ Matt Dillahunty