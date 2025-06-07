Episode #1039
Interview with Emily Schoerning
- https://www.americanresiliency.org/about
Science or Fiction
Astronomers have detected the most energetic explosions in the universe – stars that can release the total lifetime energy of 100 suns over the course of a single year. https://phys.org/news/2025-06-biggest-boom-big-astronomers-uncover.html
Engineers have developed a 3D printer that can print with three different materials sourced from the same filament spool. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscentsci.5c00337
Researchers have used AI to accurately date ancient manuscripts, such as the Dead Sea Scrolls, based upon the shape of their characters. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0323185&utm_source=pr&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=plos006
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The history of science is the history of corrected mistakes.’ — David Gerrold