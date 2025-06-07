Episode #1039

Item #1 Science Astronomers have detected the most energetic explosions in the universe – stars that can release the total lifetime energy of 100 suns over the course of a single year. https://phys.org/news/2025-06-biggest-boom-big-astronomers-uncover.html

Item #2 Fiction Engineers have developed a 3D printer that can print with three different materials sourced from the same filament spool. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscentsci.5c00337