Episode #1041

Item #1 Fiction Websites can secretly activate your microphone to gather information about you, including audibly tracking your keystrokes.

Item #2 Science Once you log into a website, it is possible for it to link your account to your browsing activity so that they can track you online activity on other websites.

Item #3 Science Browser fingerprinting uses features about your computer, such as your screen resolution and installed fonts, to create a fingerprint they can use to track your activity across the internet.

“I think this case will be remembered because it is the first case of this sort since we stopped trying people in America for witchcraft, because here we have done our best to turn back the tide that has sought to force itself upon this modern world, of testing every fact in science by a religious dictum.” — Clarence Darrow