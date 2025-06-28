Episode #1042
News Items
- Vaccinating the World
- How Children vs AI Acquire Language
- Vera Rubin Observatory
- Visible Nova
- Effects of Chat GPT on the Brain
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Scientists have discovered a new organelle inside human cells they are calling the hemifusome. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-59887-9
-
Item #2
Science
Researchers have been able to genetically engineer immune cells to produce a protein that induces long term dormancy in HIV. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu8014
-
Item #3
Fiction
A recent graph of marine biomass over time shows that total biomass is mostly stable over geological time, punctuated by mass extinctions and later return to the longer term baseline. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/abstract/S0960-9822(25)00735-3
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“What we observe is not nature itself, but nature exposed to our method of questioning.” – Werner Heisenberg