Episode #1043

      • I have a friend who is a retired Geophysicist, he is an intelligent individual. He has always been a supplements person, but pretty mundane with it. Just the normal digestive and joints and vitamins things. But lately, he has really fallen off the deep end. He recently had a MRSA infection develop in his foot after stepping on something. He tried to treat it himself for a while, until it got so bad that the infection had eaten from one side through to the other. Finally, he went to the hospital, and spent several weeks there! Then this week he sent me a thing about taking meythl blue for brain fog! I normally ignore what he sends, but this one grabbed my attention because I know it was a die. And of course, it is all woo, and because I am on SSRIs could be fatal! So I was contemplating it all, and what strikes me, is this is an individual who is a hard scientist. He is trained and understands evidence, examination, experimentation, statistics, etc. And yet, here we are full on woo to the point of almost losing his foot. How does this happen? I get people who have none of that training, but I just cant get how someone steeped in science can fall for all this. Brian L. New Orleans

      “There is a kind of a spatial association between music and math … the intersection of science and art. Medicine is an art and research is an art. You have to be creative in the way you design experiments.” Dexter Holland, PhD (molecular biology), lead singer of the punk rock band The Offspring