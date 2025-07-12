Episode #1044

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science MIT scientists have used forced mutation to increase the efficiency of a key photosynthetic enzyme by 25%. https://news.mit.edu/2025/mit-chemists-boost-efficiency-key-enzyme-photosynthesis-0707

Item #2 Science Researchers have published a clinical trial of an anti-rejection treatment that allowed 95% of kidney transplant recipients to come off all immunosuppressive drugs, and 75% to remain off for greater than 2 years. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1600613525000735

Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that space ice is entirely amorphous, lacking any form of crystallization as seen in typical ice on Earth. https://phys.org/news/2025-07-space-ice-previously-thought.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘That the scientific literature contains errors, and that attempts to replicate the findings of published studies frequently fail, is surprising to many who are new to science. However, failures to replicate and challenges to the published literature are common in all branches of science.’ Gregory McCarthy, professor of Psychology, Yale University