Episode #1045
News Items
- Voyager Thrusters Brought Back to Life
- Space Tourism
- Global Temperature and Ice Sheet Melting
- Robot Learn Physical Tasks 60 Times Faster
- Most Powerful Solar Storm
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Scotoplanes, also known as the sea pig, is a round pink sea cucumber that uses elongated feet as legs to walk on the soft ocean bottom in the deep abyssal plain. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scotoplanes
Item #2
Fiction
Not to be confused with the hognose snake, the large anaconda pig snake is a roundish and mostly pink South American snake that is trapped for its abundant and apparently tasty meat. https://www.nps.gov/jeca/learn/nature/plains-hognose-snake.htm
Item #3
Science
The river pig is a finless fresh water porpoise that is round and pink in color, with intelligence considered comparable to that of a gorilla. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yangtze_finless_porpoise
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Of all forms of deception self-deception is the most deadly, and of all deceived persons the self-deceived are the least likely to discover the fraud.’ Aiden Wilson Tozer