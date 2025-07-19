Episode #1045

Item #1 Science Scotoplanes, also known as the sea pig, is a round pink sea cucumber that uses elongated feet as legs to walk on the soft ocean bottom in the deep abyssal plain. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scotoplanes

Item #2 Fiction Not to be confused with the hognose snake, the large anaconda pig snake is a roundish and mostly pink South American snake that is trapped for its abundant and apparently tasty meat. https://www.nps.gov/jeca/learn/nature/plains-hognose-snake.htm