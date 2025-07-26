Episode #1046

Item #1 Science Despite being a small island nation notoriously cramped for space, Malta has one of the highest cars per capita in the world, and the highest in the EU. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_territories_by_motor_vehicles_per_capita

Item #2 Science Malta contains among the oldest freestanding structures in the world, megalithic temples older than the Pyramids at Giza and Stonehenge. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C4%A0gantija