Episode #1046
News Items
- New Supermaterial
- Avi Loeb and the Alien Hypothesis
- Belly Fat Jab
- Hormone Therapy
- Death by Haunted Doll
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Despite being a small island nation notoriously cramped for space, Malta has one of the highest cars per capita in the world, and the highest in the EU. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_territories_by_motor_vehicles_per_capita
Item #2
Science
Malta contains among the oldest freestanding structures in the world, megalithic temples older than the Pyramids at Giza and Stonehenge. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C4%A0gantija
Item #3
Fiction
The national bird of Malta is the peregrine falcon, with a large breeding population on the main island. https://www.newsweek.com/ancient-art-falconry-malta-making-comeback-1479731
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Ignorance is the most delightful science in the world because it is acquired without labour or pains and keeps the mind from melancholy.” - Giordano Bruno