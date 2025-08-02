Episode #1047

In the show two weeks ago (#1045) during Science or Fiction, Cara said something like, ‘we know that apes can learn sign language’ when discussing the river pig’s alleged intelligence. I thought the narrative of signing apes had been debunked. I re-listened to Skeptoid’s podcast (#630) on the subject to confirm my memory wasn’t flawed. Love the show, and loved seeing you guys in person in Melbourne a few years ago. Jeremy Melbourne, Australia

Hi all, Just writing in to note that in this week’s episode Evan mentioned that a ham sandwich was “how Mama Cass went”. This is a (fairly humiliating) myth – she actually died of a heart attack. It’s so easy to hear pop culture myths and not question them, especially if one has no real interest in the person in question and doesn’t care enough to look into it. So no judgement here, I just think it’s important that this myth (like any) doesn’t keep on being perpetuated. 😊 Love the show, keep up the amazing work that you do! Erin

Science or Fiction

Item #1 Science Scientists have built and confirmed a neutrino detector able to detect neutrinos with just 3kg of detector mass, compared to the multiple tonnes of other detectors. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09322-2

Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that Roman concrete is more sustainable than modern concrete, requiring 10% less water and releasing 20% less CO2 in its manufacture. https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(25)01313-6

Item #3 Science Researchers have developed and now successfully tested gene therapy to prevent HIV infection that works in infants for several years after a single treatment. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09330-2

“Be not astonished at new ideas; for it is well known to you that a thing does not therefore cease to be true because it is not accepted by many.” ― Baruch Spinoza