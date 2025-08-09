Episode #1048

News Items

Question #1: Hydrogen in powder form

I just read this and it seems too good to be true! Opinion. https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/australias-revolutionary-hydrogen-powder-is-easier-and-cheaper-to-use-for-clean-energy/ Graeme Nitz

Hey guys, I’ve been seeing/hearing lately from, in my experience, reputable scientific sources that the Corona virus lab leak hypothesis/conspiracy is now generally accepted by the scientific community as being the most likely way that human infection started. I’d love to hear your take on it and evaluation of the current state of the evidence. Regards Jeff

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The fastest observed star in the universe is S4714, moving at 24,000 km/s or 8% the speed of light. https://phys.org/news/2020-08-fastest-star-1.html

Item #2 Fiction HV 2112 is the first confirmed Thorne-Zytkow object, which is a red giant star with a neutron star for a core. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thorne%E2%80%93%C5%BBytkow_object

Item #3 Science EBLM J0555-57Ab is the smallest known star, about the size of Saturn, or 0.05% the volume of our sun.https://www.cam.ac.uk/research/news/smallest-ever-star-discovered-by-astronomers

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“The reward of the young scientist is the emotional thrill of being the first person in the history of the world to see something or to understand something. Nothing can compare with that experience.” – Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin