Episode #1050

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Astrophysicists have published exact solutions to Einstein’s gravity relativity equations that allow for pre-Big Bang cosmology. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s41114-025-00058-z

Item #2 Science Scientists observe a unique supernova that observationally confirms, for the first time, the layers of different elements that make up the deep internal structure of massive stars. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09375-3

Item #3 Science Researchers have created a protein qubit that can function inside biological systems and potentially be used for imaging inside living cells. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09417-w

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘The human understanding is unquiet; it cannot stop or rest, and still presses onward, but in vain. Therefore it is that we cannot conceive of any end or limit to the world, but always as of necessity it occurs to us that there is something beyond.’ Francis Bacon