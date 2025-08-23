Episode #1050
News Items
- Older Americans Using AI
- Semi-Solid State EV
- Ad Hominem Attacks Online
- Non-Surgical LASIK
- Now 3I-Atlas is Glowing
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
Astrophysicists have published exact solutions to Einstein’s gravity relativity equations that allow for pre-Big Bang cosmology. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s41114-025-00058-z
-
Item #2
Science
Scientists observe a unique supernova that observationally confirms, for the first time, the layers of different elements that make up the deep internal structure of massive stars. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09375-3
-
Item #3
Science
Researchers have created a protein qubit that can function inside biological systems and potentially be used for imaging inside living cells. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09417-w
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The human understanding is unquiet; it cannot stop or rest, and still presses onward, but in vain. Therefore it is that we cannot conceive of any end or limit to the world, but always as of necessity it occurs to us that there is something beyond.’ Francis Bacon