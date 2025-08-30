Episode #1051

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Microwave ovens heat food unevenly partly because they produce standing waves with high and low energy spots. https://www.comsol.com/blogs/why-does-a-microwave-heat-food-unevenly

Item #2 Science Rusting is an electrochemical process, with a little battery forming on the surface of iron, including an anode and a cathode. http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/Chemical/corrosion.html

Item #3 Fiction The gases inside bubbles of freshly baked bread (prior to cooling) are about 80% CO2 and 20% oxygen.https://modernistcuisine.com/mbah/the-science-behind-each-stage-of-the-bread-making-process/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘However profoundly we may penetrate the depths of space, there still remain innumerable systems, compared with which, those which seem so mighty to us must dwindle into insignificance, or even become invisible..’ Mary Somerville