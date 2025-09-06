Episode #1052

Item #1 Science Large whales build up ear wax in layers, forming rings which can be used to estimate their age. https://ocean.si.edu/ocean-life/marine-mammals/whale-earwax-what-you-can-learn-strange-collections

Item #2 Fiction The blue whale has the largest brain, in absolute terms, of any animal to have ever lived. https://whalescientists.com/the-award-for-the-largest-brain-in-the-world-goes-to/