Episode #1053

Gravitational wave detectors are the second most precise measuring instruments in science, in terms of relative uncertainty, second only to atomic clocks.

A recent detection by LIGO of colliding black holes confirms Stephen Hawking’s theorem that the surface area of the event horizon of black holes cannot decrease, and the combined area of the merged black holes will be greater than the sum of the two areas. https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/kw5g-d732