Episode #1053
News Items
- Guiding Tiny Robots
- Tylenol and Autism
- Music Choices as we Age
- Subtle Communication Wearable
- Decreasing Science Scores
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Gravitational wave detectors are the second most precise measuring instruments in science, in terms of relative uncertainty, second only to atomic clocks.
Item #2
Science
A recent detection by LIGO of colliding black holes confirms Stephen Hawking’s theorem that the surface area of the event horizon of black holes cannot decrease, and the combined area of the merged black holes will be greater than the sum of the two areas. https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/kw5g-d732
Item #3
Science
The “smallest” gravitational type of event current gravitational wave detectors can detect is the merger of two neutron stars. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_gravitational_wave_observations
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The word is mightier than the sword.’ Ahiqar, the Assyrian Sage, from the folklore titled The Story of Ahiqar, (earliest written version in the 5th century BCE)