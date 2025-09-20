Episode #1054

Item #1 Fiction For the first time astronomers have discovered a 5 pointed Einstein cross, which modeling suggests is due to intergalactic dark matter. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-4357/adf204

Item #2 Science A recent study of the two most common anti-phishing training campaigns found no significant benefit or reduced susceptibility to phishing attempts.https://people.cs.uchicago.edu/~grantho/papers/oakland2025_phishing-training.pdf