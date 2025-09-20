Episode #1054

News Items

      Question #1: Ethics in Research

      • Hi folks, on your show of 19th July 2025 (sorry I’m a bit behind) the opening discussion was flu vaccines and in that discussion it was mentioned that no study could ever be done which gave a placebo to participants because we know the flu vaccine works. Would a way around this be to invite participants who wouldn’t normally get the vaccine, due to personal choice, but who wouldn’t mind either way if they did or did not get it. Surely there would be enough people who fall into this category. The question I suppose can be applied on a wider basis than just the flu vaccine. Alex

      Science or Fiction

      Skeptical Quote of the Week.