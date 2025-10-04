Episode #1056
News Items
- Redrawing the Human Family Tree
- Fig Wasps
- ALS May Be Autoimmune
- Complex Chemistry on Enceladus
- Genius Act
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Leglessness has evolved independently in lizards at least 25 times. https://www.livescience.com/3053-evolution-action-lizards-losing-limbs.html
Item #2
Fiction
Although the precise number is debated, camera-type eyes have evolved from more primitive eyes independently in vertebrates about 4 times. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2781866/
Item #3
Science
Complex multicellular life has evolved independently on Earth at least 5 times. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-025-02851-z
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“The chimpanzee study taught us perhaps more than anything else to be a little humble; that we are, indeed, unique primates, we humans, but we’re simply not as different from the rest of the animal kingdom as we used to think.” - Jane Goodall