Episode #1057
News Items
Interview with David Kyle Johnson
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Kyle_Johnson
Science or Fiction
A recent analysis finds that oil and gas companies hold about 20% of the world’s renewable energy assets. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-025-01647-0
New research finds that quitting smoking after a cancer diagnosis leads to improved survival, more than doubling survival time in patients with advanced stage cancer. https://jnccn.org/view/journals/jnccn/23/10/article-e257059.xml
A study of a backpack designed to increase airflow, without supplemental oxygen, increased avalanche burial survival time by at least five fold. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2839664
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Science is the greatest equalising force in the world. Smart people, talented people, skilled people exist everywhere. That’s why we really should focus on unleashing their potential through providing them with opportunity’. - Omar M. Yaghi