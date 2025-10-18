Episode #1058
News Items
- Why People Believe Misinformation
- Measles on the Rise
- Is Therapy Speech
- Solar Activity Increasing
- Possible Wormhole
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Flight evolved independently three times among insects and emerged first among insects, about 350 million years ago. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insect_flight
Item #2
Science
Termites are a type of cockroach, the one with the most complex social system. https://www.insectslimited.com/blog/are-termites-cockroaches
Item #3
Science
The largest insect to ever live was Meganeuropsis permiana, a giant predatory dragonfly with a wingspan of 2.5 feet that likely hunted frogs and small mammals.https://www.geologyin.com/2018/01/the-largest-insect-ever-existed-was.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“It is strange to reflect how much energy is thrown away in attempting to know the unknowable.” — Joseph Barber Lightfoot