Episode #1059
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Greater than 99% of flatulence is comprised of odorless gasses.
Item #2
Science
Up to 50% of human flatulence is comprised of hydrogen gas, which is flammable. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-025-02154-w
Item #3
Fiction
There are several approved tests for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in flatulence as an early screen for colorectal cancer. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oncology/articles/10.3389/fonc.2024.1397259/full
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“By all means let us agree that we are pattern-seeking mammals and that, owing to our restless intelligence and inquisitiveness, we will still prefer a conspiracy theory to no explanation at all.” Christopher Hitchens