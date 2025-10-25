Episode #1059

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Greater than 99% of flatulence is comprised of odorless gasses.

Item #2 Science Up to 50% of human flatulence is comprised of hydrogen gas, which is flammable. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-025-02154-w

Item #3 Fiction There are several approved tests for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in flatulence as an early screen for colorectal cancer. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oncology/articles/10.3389/fonc.2024.1397259/full

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“By all means let us agree that we are pattern-seeking mammals and that, owing to our restless intelligence and inquisitiveness, we will still prefer a conspiracy theory to no explanation at all.” Christopher Hitchens