Episode #1060

News Items

Question #1: Human Instinct

Here is my paraphrase of what a psychologist said on a radio program many years ago: humans have reflexes, drives, and urges, but humans do not have (or act on) instinct. At the time I simply accepted the comment as accurate but what are your thoughts? I thought that this might be an interesting segment for the show. Norbert Alwast

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Engineers have created a form of gallium-doped germanium, materials already used in electronics, that is superconducting at ambient pressures and in the temperature range of liquid nitrogen. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-025-02042-8

Item #2 Science A new framework for deep learning models trains faster and uses <1% of the energy of current methods, while achieving equal or better results. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0925231225024129?via%3Dihub

Item #3 Science Researchers demonstrate that a liposomal delivery system can be used to safely deliver a previously unusable anticancer drug with 1000 times the toxicity of similar drugs, resulting in highly effective treatments for even drug-resistant cancers. https://molecular-cancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12943-025-02444-1

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘All interpretations made by a scientist are hypotheses, and all hypotheses are tentative. They must forever be tested and they must be revised if found to be unsatisfactory. Hence, a change of mind in a scientist, and particularly in a great scientist, is not only not a sign of weakness but rather evidence for continuing attention to the respective problem and an ability to test the hypothesis again and again.’ — Ernst Mayr