Item #1 Science Most frogs have teeth, with one species having a full set of upper and lower jaw teeth. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/marsupial-frog-teeth-evolutionary-mystery

Item #2 Fiction Frogs do not have ears and therefore do not have true hearing, but they can sense vibrations, especially through the water. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3023005/

Item #3 Science While most frogs leg eggs that hatch as tadpoles, some species give birth to live tadpoles or even birth fully formed froglets from their womb. https://vertebrate-zoology.arphahub.com/article/167008/

‘An informed appraisal of life absolutely requires a full understanding of life’s arena – the universe. By deepening our understanding of the true nature of physical reality, we profoundly reconfigure our sense of ourselves and our experience of the universe.’ — Brian Greene