Episode #1062
News Items
- The NeuroWorm
- Ant Gives Birth to Different Species
- Primordial Black Holes
- Cultish
- Common Pseudosciences
- Tooth Eye
- Snake Oil
- Flowing Water on Asteroid
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
There is a large population of bison in Kansas, and while they may appear docile, there are score of reported attacks and injuries per year.
-
Item #2
Science
Wind account for 52% of electricity production in Kansas, the third highest state in the US.
-
Item #3
Science
The incorrectly named Spanish Flu of 1918 started in Fort Riley, Kansas, from which it spread to the rest of the world.
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘I may have discovered a planet, but the real achievement is the inspiration it provides to future generations. ‘ - Clyde Tombaugh