Episode #1063

Item #1 Fiction South Korean researchers have developed a process for increasing bacterial cellulose production for textiles by over 10 fold, approaching cost parity with natural fibers. https://phys.org/news/2025-11-bacteria-rainbow-sustainable-textiles.html

Item #2 Science MIT researchers have developed a thin polymer film that is 10,000 times less permeable to gas than all other polymers. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09674-9