Episode #1063
News Items
- Using AI To Design a Virus
- Creatine for Cognitive Function
- Earth Digital Twin
- Quiet Supersonic Jet
- Test For Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
South Korean researchers have developed a process for increasing bacterial cellulose production for textiles by over 10 fold, approaching cost parity with natural fibers. https://phys.org/news/2025-11-bacteria-rainbow-sustainable-textiles.html
-
Item #2
Science
MIT researchers have developed a thin polymer film that is 10,000 times less permeable to gas than all other polymers. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09674-9
-
Item #3
Science
For the first time scientists were able to create immortal cow cells without the need for any genetic modification. https://phys.org/news/2025-11-cow-cells-defy-aging-door.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“What you learn from a life in science is the vastness of our ignorance.” – David Eagleman