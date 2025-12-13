Episode #1066
- Young Cancer
- Adapting to Modern Life
- Safety of mRNA Vaccines
- Cosmic Rays Ground Aircraft
- Reverse Aging Claim
Item #1
Science
After the Norman Conquest in 1066, French became the official language of England, and remained so until 1362.https://www.humanities.ox.ac.uk/article/medieval-britain-if-you-wanted-get-ahead-you-had-speak-french
Item #2
Fiction
The decisive technology of the Battle of Hasting was the stirrup, used effectively by the Norman cavalry, but not yet in use by their Anglo Saxon counterparts. https://www.history.com/articles/william-the-conquerer-battle-of-hastings-england-1066
Item #3
Science
Halley’s Comet appeared in the skies in 1066 and was thought to be a significant omen by both sides, and is even depicted in the famed Bayeux Tapestry depicting the Normal Conquest. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halley%27s_Comet
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘We are all flawed and creatures of our times. Is it fair to judge us by the unknown standards of the future?” ― Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark