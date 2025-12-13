Item #1 Science After the Norman Conquest in 1066, French became the official language of England, and remained so until 1362.https://www.humanities.ox.ac.uk/article/medieval-britain-if-you-wanted-get-ahead-you-had-speak-french

Item #2 Fiction The decisive technology of the Battle of Hasting was the stirrup, used effectively by the Norman cavalry, but not yet in use by their Anglo Saxon counterparts. https://www.history.com/articles/william-the-conquerer-battle-of-hastings-england-1066