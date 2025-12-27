Episode #1068
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
An analysis finds that existing policies on use of plastic bags are mostly ineffective, on average reducing plastic bag waste by <10%. https://theness.com/neurologicablog/plastic-bag-policies-have-an-effect/
-
Item #2
Science
An extensive genetic and cellular analysis finds that birds evolved the information-carrying neurons in their brain mostly independently from mammals.https://theness.com/neurologicablog/birds-separately-evolved-complex-brains/
-
Item #3
Science
Researchers presented a new gene-editing system that is even better than CRISPR, called the TIGR-Tas system. https://theness.com/neurologicablog/the-new-tigr-tas-gene-editing-system/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Skepticism is an act of doing good in the world.’ - Joe Nickell