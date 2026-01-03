Episode #1069
News Items
- Psychology Intervention for ADHD
- Biological vs Artificial Consciousness
- Fentanyl Vaccine
- Possibility of Orbital Disaster
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Tech companies are investing billions of dollars in small modular reactor technology, with plans for three test models to go online in 2026. https://www.engadget.com/wearables/ecoflows-solar-hat-is-better-for-the-planet-than-your-style-203358237.html https://www.meritalk.com/articles/doe-to-launch-3-small-nuclear-reactors-by-2025/
-
Item #2
Science
The US will begin phasing in digital IDs to replace physical passports for international travel. https://www.investopedia.com/digital-ids-are-here-11796715
-
Item #3
Science
Major League Baseball announced that it will introduce so-called “Roboumps” in 2026, with an automated ball-strike challenge system. https://www.mlb.com/news/abs-challenge-system-mlb-2026
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘In questions of science the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual.’ – Galileo Galilei