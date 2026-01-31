Episode #1073

A comparison between in-person and virtual jury deliberations found no significant differences in attentiveness, engagement, fair-mindedness, or outcomes. chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/ https://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/releases/lhb-lhb0000643.pdf

Engineers have demonstrated a self-powered nanocomposite material that detects and wirelessly reports crack formation without the need for any external power. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19475411.2025.2610182

A new study finds that since 2020 the ozone layer, which had been recovering since the 1990s, has slightly reversed this trend and is once again being depleted. https://acp.copernicus.org/articles/25/16833/2025/