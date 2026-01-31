Episode #1073
News Items
- Artemis Getting Ready for Launch
- New Extinct Branch of Life
- Why We Need Wikipedia
- Ideological Bias in Research
- Expanding the Habitable Zone
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A comparison between in-person and virtual jury deliberations found no significant differences in attentiveness, engagement, fair-mindedness, or outcomes. chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/releases/lhb-lhb0000643.pdf
-
Item #2
Science
Engineers have demonstrated a self-powered nanocomposite material that detects and wirelessly reports crack formation without the need for any external power. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19475411.2025.2610182
-
Item #3
Fiction
A new study finds that since 2020 the ozone layer, which had been recovering since the 1990s, has slightly reversed this trend and is once again being depleted. https://acp.copernicus.org/articles/25/16833/2025/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘A mind not wholly wishful to reach the truth, or to rest it in or obey it when found, is to that extent a mind impervious to truth an incapable of unbiased belief.’ William Leslie Davidson – (1848–1929) Scottish philosopher