Episode #1074

A new study by dream researchers demonstrates the ability to solve puzzles during REM sleep. https://academic.oup.com/nc/article/2026/1/niaf067/8456489

Item #2

Science

An international team of researchers have proposed that the Milky Way galaxy may not have a supermassive black hole at its core, but instead has a compact object made of dark matter. https://academic.oup.com/mnras/article/546/1/staf1854/8431112