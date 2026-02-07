Episode #1074
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
A new study by dream researchers demonstrates the ability to solve puzzles during REM sleep. https://academic.oup.com/nc/article/2026/1/niaf067/8456489
-
Item #2
Science
An international team of researchers have proposed that the Milky Way galaxy may not have a supermassive black hole at its core, but instead has a compact object made of dark matter. https://academic.oup.com/mnras/article/546/1/staf1854/8431112
-
Item #3
Science
Scientists have presented evidence for the first time that suggests that chimpanzees are able to imagine pretend objects. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adz0743
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Technology is a tool, but its impact depends on how we use it for the betterment of society.’ Margaret Hamilton, computer scientist, credited with coining the term ‘software engineering’