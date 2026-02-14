Episode #1075
News Items
- Review of ADHD Treatment
- Religious Nones
- EPA Ends Endangerment Finding
- The Physics of the Quintuple Jump
- Crotchgate
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Astronomers have confirmed for the first time the presence of a lava tube on Venus. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-68643-6
Item #2
Science
Astronomers have observed the quiet collapse of a supergiant star into a blackhole, without first going supernova. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adt4853
Item #3
Fiction
Exoplanet hunters have described a rare “inside out” stellar system, with four gas giants close to their parent star and four rocky worlds further out. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adl2348
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The most difficult time to be skeptical is when we want, or don’t want, to believe. It all comes down to how willing we are to be honest with ourselves.’ Melanie Trecek-King