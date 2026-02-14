Episode #1075

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Astronomers have confirmed for the first time the presence of a lava tube on Venus. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-68643-6

Item #2 Science Astronomers have observed the quiet collapse of a supergiant star into a blackhole, without first going supernova. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adt4853

Item #3 Fiction Exoplanet hunters have described a rare “inside out” stellar system, with four gas giants close to their parent star and four rocky worlds further out. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adl2348

‘The most difficult time to be skeptical is when we want, or don’t want, to believe. It all comes down to how willing we are to be honest with ourselves.’ Melanie Trecek-King