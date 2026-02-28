Episode #1077
News Items
- Universal Nasal Respiratory Vaccine
- Origins of COVID
- Artemis Update
- Reusing Spent Nuclear Fuel
- Birding Brain Boost
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Fiction
Despite the claims of antivaxxers, no vaccines sold in the US are made using human fetal cells. https://www.chop.edu/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-safety/vaccine-ingredients/fetal-tissues
Item #2
Science
The WHO estimates that about 50% of vaccine doses are wasted each year due to spoilage. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590136222000444
-
Item #3
Science
The first known inoculation preceded the first vaccination by over 700 years. https://www.visiblebody.com/blog/4-fascinating-facts-about-vaccine-history
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Too often we give children answers to remember rather than problems to solve.’ ROGER LEWIN, Ph.D., British anthropologist and science writer (co-wrote 3 books with Richard Leakey)