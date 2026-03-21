Episode #1080

News Items

    Interview with Professor Kristian Andersen

    • https://www.scripps.edu/faculty/andersen/

      Special Report

      Update on conspiracy teacher

      Interview

      https://www.scripps.edu/faculty/andersen/

      Science or Fiction

      Skeptical Quote of the Week.

      “The truth will prevail in the end. Nonsense will fall of its own weight, by a sort of intellectual law of gravitation.” Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, the female astronomer, born in 1900 who in 1925 discovered what stars are made of: hydrogen, helium, and just a dash of nearly every other element.