Episode #1080

News Items

Interview with Professor Kristian Andersen

https://www.scripps.edu/faculty/andersen/

Special Report

Update on conspiracy teacher

Interview

https://www.scripps.edu/faculty/andersen/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The largest and most recent survey on the topic in the UK finds that nearly 1 million people had their drinks spiked in the previous year. https://media.drinkaware.co.uk/media/q3siznbp/spiking-statistics-2025-monitor.pdf

Item #2 Fiction Researchers demonstrate that humans can be sexually aroused by some of the mating calls of non-human animals. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aea1202

Item #3 Science Neuroscientists find that they can make people more hypocritical (less morally consistent) by modulating a specific part of the brain. https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(26)00136-1

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“The truth will prevail in the end. Nonsense will fall of its own weight, by a sort of intellectual law of gravitation.” Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, the female astronomer, born in 1900 who in 1925 discovered what stars are made of: hydrogen, helium, and just a dash of nearly every other element.