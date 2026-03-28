Episode #1081

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        Back to Basics

        Confirmation Bias

        Science or Fiction

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.

        ‘Doubt everything, roughly, although most people know his most famous second saying, cogito ergo sum, the first was to doubt everything, of which he couldn’t doubt he was doubting, hence, I think, therefore I am. The cartesian coordinate system was named after him, a true polymath of his time.’ - De omnibus dubitandum – Renee Descartes