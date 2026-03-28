Episode #1081
News Items
- NASA Announces New Moon Plans
- The Limits of Cloning
- Giant Insects
- Pushing Exorcism
- Update on 3I/Atlas
Back to Basics
Confirmation Bias
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
About half of all deaths of children under 5 are linked to malnutrition. https://ourworldindata.org/half-child-deaths-linked-malnutrition
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Item #2
Fiction
The most prevalent micronutrient deficiency globally is Vitamin A. https://www.who.int/health-topics/micronutrients
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Item #3
Science
According to recent data, current fortification programs prevent 7 billion nutritional deficiencies per year. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(26)00023-9/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Doubt everything, roughly, although most people know his most famous second saying, cogito ergo sum, the first was to doubt everything, of which he couldn’t doubt he was doubting, hence, I think, therefore I am. The cartesian coordinate system was named after him, a true polymath of his time.’ - De omnibus dubitandum – Renee Descartes