Episode #1081

News Items

Back to Basics

Confirmation Bias

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science About half of all deaths of children under 5 are linked to malnutrition. https://ourworldindata.org/half-child-deaths-linked-malnutrition

Item #2 Fiction The most prevalent micronutrient deficiency globally is Vitamin A. https://www.who.int/health-topics/micronutrients

Item #3 Science According to recent data, current fortification programs prevent 7 billion nutritional deficiencies per year. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(26)00023-9/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Doubt everything, roughly, although most people know his most famous second saying, cogito ergo sum, the first was to doubt everything, of which he couldn’t doubt he was doubting, hence, I think, therefore I am. The cartesian coordinate system was named after him, a true polymath of his time.’ - De omnibus dubitandum – Renee Descartes